 Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says inflation remains 'moderate', within manageable range
Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says inflation remains 'moderate', within manageable range
Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says inflation remains ‘moderate’, within manageable range

 Livemint

Sitharaman highlights robust investments, improved living standards, and a 50% increase in average real income as signs of a well-performing economy.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha (PTI)Premium
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha (PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that inflation had moderated and economic growth picked up over the past year. The senior politician also indicated that ‘pro-active inflation management’ had helped contain inflation within the target band of 2% to 6%. 

“Investments are robust. The economy is doing well. People are living better and earning better with even greater aspirations for the future. Average real income of the people has increased by 50% Inflation is moderate," Sitharaman said. 

The Reserve Bank of India has been mandated by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

Retail inflation rose sharply in December to stand at 5.69% amid an increase in prices of vegetables, pulses, and spices. Data from the Consumer Price Index indicates that annual inflation stood at 5.55% in November and 5.72% cent in the year-ago month. Inflation had touched a high of 6.83% in August 2023.

According to the National Statistical Office, the rate of price rise in the food basket — which constitutes nearly half of the CPI — increased to 9.53% in December 2023. This was against 8.7% in the preceding month and 4.19% in December 2022.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 01 Feb 2024, 11:46 AM IST
