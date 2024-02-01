Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says inflation remains ‘moderate’, within manageable range
Sitharaman highlights robust investments, improved living standards, and a 50% increase in average real income as signs of a well-performing economy.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that inflation had moderated and economic growth picked up over the past year. The senior politician also indicated that ‘pro-active inflation management’ had helped contain inflation within the target band of 2% to 6%.
Retail inflation rose sharply in December to stand at 5.69% amid an increase in prices of vegetables, pulses, and spices. Data from the Consumer Price Index indicates that annual inflation stood at 5.55% in November and 5.72% cent in the year-ago month. Inflation had touched a high of 6.83% in August 2023.
According to the National Statistical Office, the rate of price rise in the food basket — which constitutes nearly half of the CPI — increased to 9.53% in December 2023. This was against 8.7% in the preceding month and 4.19% in December 2022.
(With inputs from agencies)
