Struggling PSU insurers may get a helping hand from the finance minister
Summary
- A fund infusion to the tune of about ₹4000 crore- ₹5000 crore in three financially weaker public sector insurance companies—National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance—could be made after assessing the funding requirements of these public sector general insurance companies
New Delhi: The Centre plans to strengthenweak public sector general insurers with capital support to help them meet regulatory requirements, ahead of a potential public listing and privatization. An announcement in this respect is likely in next week's Union budget or in the latter part of the current fiscal year, two people aware of the matter said.