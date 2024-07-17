Struggling PSU insurers may get a helping hand from the finance minister

C.R. Vijayan, former secretary general, General Insurance Council said: “There is marked improvement in performance of the three weaker public sector general insurance companies since the last capital support was extended by the government in FY22. These companies have also completed implementation of recommendations given by EY to restructure their operations. Additional capital infusion at this juncture would help the insurers to further strengthen their financials and reach closer to Irdai-mandated solvency ratio of 1.5 (times)".