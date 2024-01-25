Budget 2024: FY25 fiscal deficit likely to be estimated at 5.5% of GDP, say economists
Analysts and economists expect no significant announcements by the government in the upcoming budget. However, focus is likely to be on providing support to rural growth. The government is expected to stick to its path of fiscal consolidation, without compromising on quality of expenditure.
Budget 2024: The Union Budget 2024-2025, set to be presented on February 1, 2024, will be an interim budget, also called vote on account, ahead of the general elections. The Budget 2024 is expected to focus on maintaining continuity of policies.
