Budget 2024: Government sets FY25 fiscal deficit target at 5.1% of GDP

New Delhi: In a commitment to fiscal discipline, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that the fiscal deficit target for financial year 2024-25 (FY25) has been set at 5.1% of the GDP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is part of the government's continued efforts towards fiscal consolidation, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% by FY26, Sitharaman said while presenting the interim budget for FY25. Fiscal deficit estimate for FY24 has been revised to 5.8% from 5.9%.

Fiscal deficit is the result of government's total expenditures exceeding the revenue that it generates, excluding money from borrowings. A significant fiscal deficit can lead to a higher national debt and increased costs related to debt servicing. This can adversely affect the economy, potentially devaluing the national currency and hindering private sector investments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per data from the Controller General of Accounts, the government's fiscal deficit for the first nine months of the current financial year reached ₹9.82 trillion, which is 55% of the budgeted ₹17.87 trillion for the year. This figure represents a slight improvement from the previous year, where the deficit stood at ₹9.93 trillion or 59.8% of the FY23 budget estimate of ₹16.61 trillion.

Sitharaman also announced the revised estimates for FY24, with revised total receipts estimated at ₹27.56 trillion against expenditures of ₹44.90 trillion. In comparison, the initial budget estimates for FY24 projected receipts at ₹27.16 trillion and expenditures at ₹45.03 trillion.

For FY25, the budget forecasts total receipts to be ₹30.80 trillion, with expenditures planned at ₹47.66 trillion, as outlined in the finance minister's budget presentation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the government has allocated ₹1.3 trillion towards 50-year interest-free loans for states, maintaining the same level of support as in the previous budget.

This initiative saw participation from 16 states in FY24, including Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal, highlighting the scheme's broad appeal across the country.

