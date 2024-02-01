Budget 2024: Govt focused on GDP - Governance, Development and Performance, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is equally focused on GDP - Governance, Development and Performance
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman started her Budget 2024 speech by highlighting the inclusive approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Giving a new mantra of development, the finance minister said the government is equally focused on GDP - Governance, Development and Performance.
The finance minister said that to give a boost to development, the government has increased the outlay for infrastructure to ₹11.11 lakh crores in FY25. For further growth of the agriculture sector, the government is promoting public and private investment in post-harvest activities.
Also Read | Budget 2024 Live Updates: Capex outlay for next year increased by 11.1%, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister further said 43 crore loans aggregating to ₹22.5 lakh crore have been extended under PM Mudra Yojana. Besides that, Fund of Funds, Start-Up India, and Start-Up Credit Guarantee schemes are assisting the youth. They are also becoming ‘rozgardata’.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman also said the impact of all-round development is discernible in all sectors. There is macro-economic stability, including in the external sector. Investments are robust. The economy is doing well.
She said the government will adopt economic policies that "foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity, create opportunities for all, help them enhance their capabilities and contribute to the generation of resources to power investments and fulfil aspirations..."
The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new ITIs. Under the mission, the government, through more than 20 central ministries/departments, is implementing various skill development schemes across the country. A large number of new institutions of higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 universities have been set up.
Speaking about women's empowerment, which has the potential to transform the rural socio-economic landscape, the finance minister said the government has decided to enhance the target of lakhpati didi from 2 crore to 3 crore.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!