Budget 2024: Govt likely to increase capex to propel economic growth

To propel the economic growth, the government is likely to maintain its momentum on increasing capital expenditure, especially for the infrastructure sector in the upcoming Budget.

“We estimate Government of India to budget for a capex of ₹10.2 lakh crore in FY25, implying a relatively sedate YoY expansion of about 10 per cent, compared to over 20 per cent expansion seen in each of post-COVID years. The slowdown in capex growth is likely to have some bearing on economic activity and GDP growth," said ICRA in its pre-Budget expectations.

During April-November of the current fiscal year, the capex rose by 31 per cent to ₹5.9 lakh crore (58.5 per cent of FY2024 BE) from ₹4.5 lakh in April-November FY23 (60.7 per cent of FY23 Prov).

For the current financial year, the government had made a record high provision of ₹10 lakh crore towards capex. For fiscal 2020-21, the government had earmarked ₹4.39 lakh crore which increased by 35 per cent to ₹5.54 lakh crore in the subsequent year. Another 35 per cent hike in capex was done in fiscal 2022-23 to ₹7.5 lakh crore which subsequently reached a high of ₹10 lakh crore, an increase of 37.4 per cent.

While the economic growth remained high, capital spending contracted in October 2023 (-14.9 per cent; first instance of contraction since April 2023) and then rose by a marginal 1.6 per cent in November 2023.

Post COVID-19, the Budget has been laying special emphasis on capex. It has kick-started a dormant cycle for the economy. As a result India has witnessed over 7 per cent growth in the last three years, the highest among the large economies of the world.

In recent times, there has been a pick-up in private investment in some of the sectors such as steel, cement and petroleum sector.

