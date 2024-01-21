Budget 2024: Govt likely to increase capex to propel economic growth
ICRA says government may budget for a capex of ₹10.2 lakh crore in FY25, implying a relatively sedate YoY expansion of about 10 per cent, compared to over 20 per cent expansion seen in each of post-COVID years
To propel the economic growth, the government is likely to maintain its momentum on increasing capital expenditure, especially for the infrastructure sector in the upcoming Budget.
