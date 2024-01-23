Budget 2024: Govt likely to miss divestment target for the 5th time in FY24; only 20% achieved
The Government of India is likely to miss its divestment target for the fifth year in a row. In the last Budget, the government had set a divestment target of ₹51,000 crore for FY24 and has garnered around ₹10,000 crore so far, which is just 20 percent of its original target.
