Budget 2024: Govt lowers fiscal deficit target to 4.9% of GDP for FY25

New Delhi: The Centre has lowered its fiscal deficit target for FY25 to 4.9% of GDP, significantly lower than the 5.1% target announced during the interim budget in February.

During her budget speech on Tuesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit target for FY25 will be about 200 basis points below the earlier estimates for the ongoing fiscal year.

The government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5% or less by FY26, thus maintaining its proposed fiscal glide path by financial year 2025-26.

On 23 May, Mint reported that the Centre will attempt to lower the fiscal deficit target for FY25 from 5.14% of gross domestic product (GDP) to around 4.9-5%.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government. It is an indication of the total borrowings that may be needed by the government.

"From 2026-27 onwards our endeavor will be to keep fiscal deficit each year such that the central government's debt will be on a declining path as percentage of GDP," Sitharaman added.

In May, the Reserve Bank of India had approved a dividend of ₹2.11 trillion for the central government for FY24 – a massive 141% higher than in FY23.

“A portion of the unprecedented dividend payout from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be utilized to improve the fiscal deficit target for FY25 from 5.14% of gross domestic product (GDP) to around 4.9-5%,” a person aware of the matter had earlier told Mint.

To be sure, the fiscal deficit as a share of GDP would also depend on the economic growth rate and the inflation trend, in addition to adjustments to spending and changes in receipts.

The latest dividend payout from the RBI will be instrumental in compensating for any slippages in tax revenue or increased public spending in FY25, and ensure fiscal deficit reduction is in sync with the committed glide path of 4.5% by FY26, experts said.

“The finance ministry should get an additional fiscal space of approximately ₹3 Lakh crores, emerging from RBI dividend, lower than expected fiscal deficit in FY24 and generous tax mop-ups,” said Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist at Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

"This could go a long way in balancing political needs and economic optimization," he added.