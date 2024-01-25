Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Budget 2024: Govt may keep FY25 gross market borrowings close to FY24 level

Budget 2024: Govt may keep FY25 gross market borrowings close to FY24 level

Livemint

In the Interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may peg the government’s gross market borrowing for the FY25 at between 15 lakh crore and 15.5 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget on February 1.

The Union government may keep its gross market borrowing for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) close to the current fiscal year’s (FY24) level, Reuters reported, citing two government sources.

The government is looking to rein in its borrowings that have more than doubled, mainly due to pandemic spending.

In the Interim Budget, scheduled to be presented on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may peg the government’s gross market borrowing for the fiscal year 2024-25 at between 15 lakh crore ($180.47 billion) and 15.5 lakh crore, said the report.

ALSO SEE: Budget 2024 full coverage

For the current fiscal year, the gross market borrowing target is 15.43 lakh crore.

As of January 22, the government had raised about 14.08 lakh crore, or about 91% of the FY24 gross market borrowing target.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the government’s gross market borrowing for the fiscal year 2019-20 was 7.1 lakh crore.

“The government is serious about reducing its market borrowings this fiscal year," one of the officials told Reuters.

Despite poll pressure, Sitharaman may opt for a further cut in fiscal deficit to 5.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP) in the budget.

“We see the Centre's fiscal deficit to consolidate further to 5.3 per cent of GDP, despite poll pressure," BofA Securities had said in a note.

A full Budget for the financial year 2024-25 would be presented in July by the new government elected after the April-May general elections.

Earlier this month, Sitharaman had ruled out any “spectacular announcement" in her sixth budget.

“I am not going to play a spoilsport, but it is a matter of truth that the February 1, 2024, budget that will be announced will just be a vote on account because we will be in an election mode. So the budget that the government presents will just be to meet the expenditure of the government till a new government comes to play," the finance minister had said.

