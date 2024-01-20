Budget 2024: Govt may lower fiscal deficit in election year, focus still on capex
The Indian government plans to target a lower deficit in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with infrastructure investment being a priority. The government aims to narrow the fiscal deficit to 4.50% of GDP by the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year.
The Indian government will target a lower deficit in the 2024-25 fiscal year despite lifting capital expenditure to an all-time high, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said infrastructure investment would be a priority.
