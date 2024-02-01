Budget 2024: Govt pegs fiscal deficit target at 5.1% of GDP for FY25
Budget 2024: Fiscal deficit is the difference between the total income and the total expenditure of the government in a year.
The government expects fiscal deficit to be 5.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2024 speech on Thursday, February 1. To finance the fiscal deficit in FY25, the gross and net market borrowings through dated securities during 2024-25 are estimated at ₹14.13 and 11.75 lakh crore respectively- both less than that in FY24.