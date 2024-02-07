Budget 2024: Govt tightens purse strings but finds money for some welfare

The pre-election budget announced last week may have disappointed some for its lack of big-bang announcements, but the Centre has astutely raised allocations for some key welfare schemes for 2024-25. That marks a reversal of the recent trend of spending cuts that had followed the generosity seen in the covid years.

In the last two years, the government’s vigorous capital expenditure allocation had come at the cost of welfare schemes. But this is not the case for the upcoming year. The total budget of ₹2.27 trillion for centrally-sponsored schemes is 8.9% higher than what the Centre plans to spend in 2023-24 (for reference, the overall budget size of the government is pegged to rise 6.1%). Rural welfare was especially taken care of, with the outlay for some of the key schemes for jobs, irrigation and housing among others witnessing a combined 12.6% increase, as against a decline of 5.2% in 2023-24 and 2.0% in 2022-23, a Mint analysis showed.

The change in tune on rural spending comes against the backdrop of a debate over inequitable economic growth between rural and urban India. Demand for jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) remains high, indicating continued rural distress. This has led the government to overshoot its initial allocations for the scheme year after year. For the first time in six years, the government has even kept the budget allocation in line with the revised estimate for the ongoing year (as opposed to the earlier trend of budgeting less and exceeding it later).

Safe bets

The Centre’s decision to stay away from last-minute populism signals its confidence about the looming elections. But it has certainly not shied away from rejigging money towards schemes that may garner public support. More evidence comes from the free foodgrain scheme and the gas connection subsidy for rural women—both of which have already been key poll planks, resulting in an increased subsidy bill for 2024-25. (That was, in effect, a given since the decision to extend the foodgrain scheme and to hike the gas subsidy had already been announced ahead of the state elections in late 2023, with favourable electoral outcomes for the ruling party.)

In sum, these appear to be safe bets by the government to balance welfare with the need to taper down the fiscal deficit. With the imminent inclusion of Indian government bonds in a benchmark JP Morgan index, the scrutiny over fiscal discipline has increased, and it was important to signal that consolidation is achievable. So to focus on the schemes targeting the poor and rural population, the budget chose to normalize capital expenditure instead: that outlay will rise 17% as opposed to nearly 30% increase in each of the last four years. The result is the ambitious aim to cut down the fiscal deficit to 5.1% of GDP, from 5.8% this year.

Capex effect

Since the pandemic, the Centre has relied on capex to support the economy, with a lion’s share (22-24%) going to roads and railways. However, both ministries have seen only paltry hikes this time. That said, diverting some focus to welfare need not be seen as a fiscal burden. “The budget relies on a mix of capex and rural spending to drive growth," Crisil said in a report last week. “Despite the rural focus and a pre-election setting, the budget is broadly non-inflationary. For instance, a majority of the rural support spends (MGNREGS, the rural housing scheme, and the rural roads scheme) are asset-creating and employment-generating."

All in all, ahead of polls, the Centre has stayed fiscally prudent but certainly didn’t forget to make a few smart electoral bets either. The capex itself is at a two-decade high as a share of GDP, and despite the weaker hike, will remain a key driver of headline growth, Nomura said in a report.