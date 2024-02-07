Budget 2024: Govt tightens purse strings but finds money for some welfare
Summary
- A shift in focus towards rural spending after a pause comes against the backdrop of debate over inequitable economic growth between rural and urban India.
The pre-election budget announced last week may have disappointed some for its lack of big-bang announcements, but the Centre has astutely raised allocations for some key welfare schemes for 2024-25. That marks a reversal of the recent trend of spending cuts that had followed the generosity seen in the covid years.