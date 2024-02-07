In sum, these appear to be safe bets by the government to balance welfare with the need to taper down the fiscal deficit. With the imminent inclusion of Indian government bonds in a benchmark JP Morgan index, the scrutiny over fiscal discipline has increased, and it was important to signal that consolidation is achievable. So to focus on the schemes targeting the poor and rural population, the budget chose to normalize capital expenditure instead: that outlay will rise 17% as opposed to nearly 30% increase in each of the last four years. The result is the ambitious aim to cut down the fiscal deficit to 5.1% of GDP, from 5.8% this year.