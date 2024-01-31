Budget 2024: Govt to prioritise growth; populist measures to be within limits, says Tanvee Gupta Jain of UBS Securities
Tanvee Gupta Jain, Chief India Economist at UBS Securities India, expects the government to prioritize growth initiatives through continued capex push and maintain its fiscal consolidation roadmap in Budget 2024.
Tanvee Gupta Jain, Chief India Economist at UBS Securities India expects the government to prioritise growth initiatives through continued capex push and maintain its fiscal consolidation roadmap in Budget 2024. In an interview with Mint, Jain shared her views on the Indian and the US economy as well. Edited excerpts: