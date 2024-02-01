Budget 2024:Govt to provide viability gap funding for 1GW offshore wind capacity
The proposed scheme aligns with the government's broader strategy for offshore wind projects, to be developed under three models.
NEW DELHI : In a boost to development of offshore wind power capacity, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government would provide viability gap funding (VGF) for initial capacity of 1 GW of offshore wind power.
