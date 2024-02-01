 Budget 2024: Home Ministry gets over ₹2 lakh crore allocation, lion's share goes to paramilitary forces | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 01 2024 15:57:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.80 -0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 647.85 1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.75 1.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.80 2.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 878.35 -0.66%
Business News/ Economy / Budget 2024: Home Ministry gets over 2 lakh crore allocation, lion's share goes to paramilitary forces
Back Back

Budget 2024: Home Ministry gets over ₹2 lakh crore allocation, lion's share goes to paramilitary forces

 Livemint

While ₹132,345.47 crore was given to the police under which the paramilitary forces come, the Intelligence Bureau got ₹3,195.09 crore and the Delhi Police got ₹11,177.50 crore

Among the paramilitary forces, ₹32,809.65 crore was allocated to the CRPF from a revised estimate of ₹31,389.04 crore in 2023-24 and ₹25,027.52 crore to the BSF ( ₹25,038.68 crore in 2023-24). (Mint)Premium
Among the paramilitary forces, 32,809.65 crore was allocated to the CRPF from a revised estimate of 31,389.04 crore in 2023-24 and 25,027.52 crore to the BSF ( 25,038.68 crore in 2023-24). (Mint)

In the interim Budget 2024-25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday allocated 202,868.70 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs with the highest share of funds going to the paramilitary forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF.

While 132,345.47 crore was given to the police under which the paramilitary forces come, 37,277.74 crore was given to Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state in 2019.

ALSO READ: Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman focuses on growth, employment —a look at 6 key measures to boost job creation

Ladakh was allocated 5,958 crore, Andaman and Nicobar Islands got 5,866.37 crore, Chandigarh got 5,862.62 crore, Puducherry 3,269.00 crore, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2,648.97 crore and 1,490.10 crore was given to Lakshadweep and 1,168.01 to Delhi.

 

Mint
View Full Image
Mint

Among the paramilitary forces, 32,809.65 crore was allocated to the CRPF from a revised estimate of 31,389.04 crore in 2023-24, 25,027.52 crore to the BSF ( 25,038.68 crore in 2023-24), 13,655.84 crore to CISF ( 12,929.85 crore), 8,253.53 crore to ITBP ( 8,203.68 crore in 2023-24), 8,485.77 crore to SSB ( 8,435.68 crore in 2023-24) and 7,368.33 crore to the Assam Rifles ( 7,276.29 crore in 2023-24).

For the Intelligence Bureau (IB) 3,195.09 crore was allocated (down from 3,268.94 crore in 2023-24), the Delhi Police got 11,177.50 crore ( 11,940.33 crore in 2023-24), 506.32 crore to the Special Protection Group (SPG) ( 446.83 crore in 2023-24).

The interim budget allocated 1,248.91 crore to the Cabinet under which the expenditure on council of ministers, cabinet secretariat, prime minister's office, hospitality and entertainment of the government comes.

An amount of 3,199.62 crore was allocated for security-related expenditure and Special Infrastructure Scheme for Left Wing extremist areas, 335.00 crore for border area development programme, 214.44 crore for safe city projects, and 330.00 crore for Land Port Authority of India.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Feb 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App