Budget 2024: Home Ministry gets over ₹2 lakh crore allocation, lion's share goes to paramilitary forces
While ₹132,345.47 crore was given to the police under which the paramilitary forces come, the Intelligence Bureau got ₹3,195.09 crore and the Delhi Police got ₹11,177.50 crore
In the interim Budget 2024-25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday allocated ₹202,868.70 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs with the highest share of funds going to the paramilitary forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF.
