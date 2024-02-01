In the interim Budget 2024-25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday allocated ₹202,868.70 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs with the highest share of funds going to the paramilitary forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While ₹132,345.47 crore was given to the police under which the paramilitary forces come, ₹37,277.74 crore was given to Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state in 2019.

Ladakh was allocated ₹5,958 crore, Andaman and Nicobar Islands got ₹5,866.37 crore, Chandigarh got ₹5,862.62 crore, Puducherry ₹3,269.00 crore, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu ₹2,648.97 crore and ₹1,490.10 crore was given to Lakshadweep and ₹1,168.01 to Delhi.

Among the paramilitary forces, ₹32,809.65 crore was allocated to the CRPF from a revised estimate of ₹31,389.04 crore in 2023-24, ₹25,027.52 crore to the BSF ( ₹25,038.68 crore in 2023-24), ₹13,655.84 crore to CISF ( ₹12,929.85 crore), ₹8,253.53 crore to ITBP ( ₹8,203.68 crore in 2023-24), ₹8,485.77 crore to SSB ( ₹8,435.68 crore in 2023-24) and ₹7,368.33 crore to the Assam Rifles ( ₹7,276.29 crore in 2023-24).

For the Intelligence Bureau (IB) ₹3,195.09 crore was allocated (down from ₹3,268.94 crore in 2023-24), the Delhi Police got ₹11,177.50 crore ( ₹11,940.33 crore in 2023-24), ₹506.32 crore to the Special Protection Group (SPG) ( ₹446.83 crore in 2023-24).

The interim budget allocated ₹1,248.91 crore to the Cabinet under which the expenditure on council of ministers, cabinet secretariat, prime minister's office, hospitality and entertainment of the government comes.

An amount of ₹3,199.62 crore was allocated for security-related expenditure and Special Infrastructure Scheme for Left Wing extremist areas, ₹335.00 crore for border area development programme, ₹214.44 crore for safe city projects, and ₹330.00 crore for Land Port Authority of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

