Budget 2024 in numbers: Capex target to tax hikes—Big digits of Modi 3.0’s first Union Budget at a glance

  • Budget 2024: The government proposed to lower the fiscal deficit target to 4.9 per cent of GDP from 5.1 per cent pegged during the Interim Budget in February.

Nikita Prasad
Published23 Jul 2024, 06:00 PM IST
2024 Budget: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman showcases a red pouch carrying the Budget documents, outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
2024 Budget: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman showcases a red pouch carrying the Budget documents, outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Modi 3.0's first Union Budget on Tuesday, July 23, making history by presenting her seventh consecutive budget. The budget's key focus areas on simplifying the income tax regime, macroeconomic stability, and fiscal support for states. The finance minister said the government would also push reforms across factors of production, including land and labour, while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha.

"In this budget, we particularly focus on employment, skilling, small businesses, and the middle class," she said, adding that subsequent budgets would build on these focus areas. Despite the new spending, India cut its fiscal deficit target to 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25, from 5.1 per cent in February's interim budget, helped by a large dividend surplus from the central bank.

Follow Live Updates: ‘Want to simplify approach to taxation’, says Nirmala Sitharaman on Lower capital gains

Sitharaman highlighted the Modi government's nine crucial priorities for transforming India into a developed country by 2047. The nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for Indians included:

-Productivity and resilience in agriculture

-Employment and skilling

-Inclusive human resource development

-Social justice

-Urban development

-Energy security

-Infrastructure

-Innovation, research and development

-Next-generation reforms.
 

The government has proposed raising the capital gains exemption limit on certain financial assets to 1.25 lakh per year for the middle and upper middle class. The finance minister also announced that those opting for the new tax regime would increase the standard deduction for salaried employees from 50,000 to 75,000. 

The new income tax slabs announced in the Budget 2024 for the new regime are as follows:

Up to 3 lakh: 0 per cent

3 lakh to 7 lakh: 5 per cent

7 lakh to 10 lakh: 10 per cent

10 to 12 lakh: 15 per cent

12 to 15 lakh: 20 per cent

Above 15 lakh: 30 per cent


Budget 2024: Here are the key numbers from Modi 3.0's first Union Budget


Fiscal Deficit: Budget 2024 proposed lowering the budget gap to 4.9 percent of GDP for FY25, down from the 5.1 percent forecast in the Interim Budget. The government aims to reach 4.5 percent by the end of next year.

Capex Target: The capex outlay for infrastructure seen at 11.1 lakh crore, unchanged from the interim budget's capex target

Gross market borrowing: The finance minister proposed to lower the gross market borrowing target to 14.01 lakh crore from 14.13 lakh crore announced during interim budget. 

Housing boost: The budget proposes allocating 10 lakh crore to provide one crore houses to the urban poor and middle class. A rental housing scheme has been announced for the working class.

Boost for youth: Budget 2024 proposed to provide an incentive to 30 lakh youth entering the job market by providing a one-month provident fund (PF) contribution.

 

 

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Economy news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 06:00 PM IST
HomeEconomyBudget 2024 in numbers: Capex target to tax hikes—Big digits of Modi 3.0’s first Union Budget at a glance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue