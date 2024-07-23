Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Modi 3.0's first Union Budget on Tuesday, July 23, making history by presenting her seventh consecutive budget. The budget's key focus areas on simplifying the income tax regime, macroeconomic stability, and fiscal support for states. The finance minister said the government would also push reforms across factors of production, including land and labour, while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In this budget, we particularly focus on employment, skilling, small businesses, and the middle class," she said, adding that subsequent budgets would build on these focus areas. Despite the new spending, India cut its fiscal deficit target to 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25, from 5.1 per cent in February's interim budget, helped by a large dividend surplus from the central bank.

Sitharaman highlighted the Modi government's nine crucial priorities for transforming India into a developed country by 2047. The nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for Indians included:

-Productivity and resilience in agriculture

-Inclusive human resource development

-Social justice

-Energy security

-Infrastructure

-Next-generation reforms.

The government has proposed raising the capital gains exemption limit on certain financial assets to ₹1.25 lakh per year for the middle and upper middle class. The finance minister also announced that those opting for the new tax regime would increase the standard deduction for salaried employees from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000.

Up to ₹3 lakh: 0 per cent

₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh: 5 per cent

₹10 to ₹12 lakh: 15 per cent

₹12 to ₹15 lakh: 20 per cent

Budget 2024: Here are the key numbers from Modi 3.0's first Union Budget Fiscal Deficit: Budget 2024 proposed lowering the budget gap to 4.9 percent of GDP for FY25, down from the 5.1 percent forecast in the Interim Budget. The government aims to reach 4.5 percent by the end of next year.

Capex Target: The capex outlay for infrastructure seen at ₹11.1 lakh crore, unchanged from the interim budget's capex target

Housing boost: The budget proposes allocating ₹10 lakh crore to provide one crore houses to the urban poor and middle class. A rental housing scheme has been announced for the working class.

Boost for youth: Budget 2024 proposed to provide an incentive to 30 lakh youth entering the job market by providing a one-month provident fund (PF) contribution.

