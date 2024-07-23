Hello User
Budget 2024 in numbers: Capex target to tax hikes—Big digits of Modi 3.0's first Union Budget at a glance

Budget 2024 in numbers: Capex target to tax hikes—Big digits of Modi 3.0's first Union Budget at a glance

Nikita Prasad

  • Budget 2024: The government proposed to lower the fiscal deficit target to 4.9 per cent of GDP from 5.1 per cent pegged during the Interim Budget in February.

2024 Budget: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman showcases a red pouch carrying the Budget documents, outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Modi 3.0's first Union Budget on Tuesday, July 23, making history by presenting her seventh consecutive budget. The budget's key focus areas on simplifying the income tax regime, macroeconomic stability, and fiscal support for states. The finance minister said the government would also push reforms across factors of production, including land and labour, while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha.

"In this budget, we particularly focus on employment, skilling, small businesses, and the middle class," she said, adding that subsequent budgets would build on these focus areas. Despite the new spending, India cut its fiscal deficit target to 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25, from 5.1 per cent in February's interim budget, helped by a large dividend surplus from the central bank.

Follow Live Updates: ‘Want to simplify approach to taxation’, says Nirmala Sitharaman on Lower capital gains

Sitharaman highlighted the Modi government's nine crucial priorities for transforming India into a developed country by 2047. The nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for Indians included:

-Productivity and resilience in agriculture

-Employment and skilling

-Inclusive human resource development

-Social justice

-Urban development

-Energy security

-Infrastructure

-Innovation, research and development

-Next-generation reforms.

The government has proposed raising the capital gains exemption limit on certain financial assets to 1.25 lakh per year for the middle and upper middle class. The finance minister also announced that those opting for the new tax regime would increase the standard deduction for salaried employees from 50,000 to 75,000.

The new income tax slabs announced in the Budget 2024 for the new regime are as follows:

Up to 3 lakh: 0 per cent

3 lakh to 7 lakh: 5 per cent

7 lakh to 10 lakh: 10 per cent

10 to 12 lakh: 15 per cent

12 to 15 lakh: 20 per cent

Above 15 lakh: 30 per cent

Budget 2024: Here are the key numbers from Modi 3.0's first Union Budget

Fiscal Deficit: Budget 2024 proposed lowering the budget gap to 4.9 percent of GDP for FY25, down from the 5.1 percent forecast in the Interim Budget. The government aims to reach 4.5 percent by the end of next year.

Capex Target: The capex outlay for infrastructure seen at 11.1 lakh crore, unchanged from the interim budget's capex target

Gross market borrowing: The finance minister proposed to lower the gross market borrowing target to 14.01 lakh crore from 14.13 lakh crore announced during interim budget.

Housing boost: The budget proposes allocating 10 lakh crore to provide one crore houses to the urban poor and middle class. A rental housing scheme has been announced for the working class.

Boost for youth: Budget 2024 proposed to provide an incentive to 30 lakh youth entering the job market by providing a one-month provident fund (PF) contribution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
