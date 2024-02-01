Budget 2024 in numbers: Increased allocation in infrastructure; 50-year loan for key sectors
Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the strengths of the Indian economy and said that the impact of all-round development is discernible in all sectors
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday delivered one of the shortest Budget speeches, which came months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the strengths of the Indian economy and said that the impact of all-round development is discernible in all sectors.