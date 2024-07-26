The week in charts: Budget 2024, corporate profits, aviation fee

Tax saving

₹17,500: This is the maximum amount a salaried taxpayer can save under the new tax regime, after the government made revisions to the income tax slabs in the recently presented budget. The government raised the standard deduction from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 and rejigged the tax slabs under the new tax regime. As per the revisions, there is no tax liability for income up to ₹3 lakh, income from ₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh will attract 5%. Income above ₹7 lakh will see taxes from 10-30%.