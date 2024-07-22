Budget 2024: The four challenges that could form the backdrop for Centre's moves

NEW DELHI :Going into the 2024 general elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) played up its achievements on jobs, welfare schemes and growth. The shock from an electoral result way below expectations makes this a major budget for the party, leading to a core focus on economic revival at an all-round level. With major state elections due later this year and next year, the BJP-led coalition has its work cut out on these four fronts.