Budget 2024 Key Updates Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024-25 in the parliament today. This will be the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in the government. The budget 2024 is expected to provide focus on the government’s roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. The government is likely to maintain the path of fiscal prudence along with capex spending to help create jobs and targeted social sector spending with focus on improving access to physical, social and digital infrastructure are likely to be key themes. Stay tuned to our Budget 2024 Key Highlights live blog for the latest updates.
Budget 2024 Key Updates Live: Finance Minister announced an Interim Budget on February 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Here are the key highlights from the Interim Budget:
- Fiscal deficit target for FY25 set at 5.1% of GDP
- Total receipts projected at ₹30.80 lakh crore; expenditures at ₹47.66 lakh crore
- Market borrowings set at ₹14.13 lakh crore
- Infrastructure spending increased to ₹11.1 lakh crore
- No changes to income tax rates
- 2 crore more houses to be taken up in next five years under PM Awas Yojana (Grameen)
- Under PM Fasal BimaYojana, crop insurance is given to 4 crore farmers
- 1 crore households to obtain 300 units free electricity every month through rooftop solarization
- Ayushman Bharat scheme to be extended to all ASHA workers, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers
Budget 2024 Key Updates Live: The Budget 2024 is expected to provide focus on the government's roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. While maintaining the path of fiscal prudence, the government is likely to focus on capex spending to help create jobs and targeted social sector spending. Budget is also expected to be themed on improving access to physical, social and digital infrastructure.
