Budget 2024: 'Maintained a balance between fiscal prudence and Capex'

New Delhi: The government, in the interim budget announced on Thursday, has managed to maintain a balance between keeping the fiscal deficit under control while continuing to maintaining high levels of capital expenditure, the benefits of which can trickle down to the small businesses, said top executives.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget said the fiscal deficit would be kept at 5.1% of the GDP with an 11.1% increase in capital outlay for FY25. The revised estimate of the fiscal deficit for FY24 came in at 5.8%, an improvement on the budget estimate of 5.9%.

"It's a fairly comprehensive budget with many positives - the fiscal consolidation, increase in investment in public works, focus on rural through multiple dimensions in agriculture, focus on women, focus on technology, focus on logistics…And while there's always more that one can ask for, like some kind of relief for people below the income bracket, but for that we might have to wait for the final budget, as suggested by the minister," said Sanjiv Puri, chairman and MD, ITC.

The government, along with an increase in capital expenditure for FY25, announced the implementation of three major economic railway corridor programs. Despite a lower run rate of capital expenditure for FY25 than in previous years, corporates are buoyant about the budget initiatives, saying they would result in a huge multiplier impact on economic growth and employment as the government moves toward its vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Companies in the infrastructure space welcomed the focus on capacity building.

"The announcement to increase the capital expenditure on infrastructure is a welcome step, which would have a multiplier effect on the nation's overall economy. The continued expansion of rural housing along with the proposal to develop three economic railway corridors under the PM Gati Shakti Yojana are other significant moves that will spur steel demand, create jobs, and improve connectivity & logistics. It is heartening to see the government's emphasis on every region contributing to a 'Viksit Bharat', which is underscored by a special focus on the eastern part of the country. The financial support envisaged to promote research and innovation is an encouraging initiative which will help nurture the aspirations of our youth," said T.V. Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel.

"The focus on the infrastructure development is a positive…Its focus on improving connectivity to ports, etc. will help further reduce the logistics cost. Similarly, the focus on building railway infrastructure is also very positive, I believe," said Deepak Shetty, CEO and MD, JCB India.

“On top of that, ₹75,000 crore is being allocated to state governments, which will help improve state economies and lead to further investments into rural infrastructure…Then the 20 million new houses scheme is again a very positive action and I believe all of this will help infrastructure development, which has always had a multiplier effect."

Corporate India also appreciated the fact that the budget has stayed away from populist measures despite this being an election year.

“The interim budget commendably shunned any populist measures so often resorted to by the governments. But Bharat could certainly do more on its infrastructure Capex budgeting which increased nominally by 11%. Some bold measures are needed to increase the annual FDI level of $60bn further. The banking and power sector reforms coupled with further impetus on digital infrastructure are imperative for Vikasit Bharat with improved sovereign rating. Overall, stability and continuity with judicious acceleration are the wheels deployed through this interim budget for taking off this flight," said Gopichand P. Hinduja, chairman, the Hinduja Group.

“I think overall, they've tried to do a very difficult balancing act. And what they've done in the last five years, despite the difficulties of covid, the supply chain disruption, wars, etc., they've done well and that they have given us a promise that they will continue to do that and that they will make the necessary reforms to excite private investment. And following in that, our public sector," said Ajit Gulabchand, chairman and MD, of Hindustan Construction Company.

