Budget 2024: Nirmal Bang Equities expect some push back on bringing products like Oil & Gas, Alcohol under GST regime

  • Budget 2024: With some deterioration in state Finances during FY24, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities remains watchful on state finances. Expect some push back on bringing products like Oil & Gas and Alcohol under the GST regime. Capex & infra focus likely to stay and private capex push likely

Ujjval Jauhari
First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Budget 2024: Oil & Gas, alcohol under GST may get pushed back- Nirmal Bang
Budget 2024: Oil & Gas, alcohol under GST may get pushed back- Nirmal Bang

Budget 2024: Expectations have been building on Oil and Gas products as natural gas likely to be brought under (GST) Goods and Service Tax regime. The infrastructure push is also being expected to continue

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities nevertheless says that “With states attempting to shore up with own tax revenues to rein their fiscal deficits, we expect some push back on bringing products like Oil & Gas and Alcohol under the GST regime” . In FY24, state finances did not improve much, and the Nirmal Bang expects overall state deficit is probably going to be higher than 3% of GDP.

Also Read | Century Textiles stock soars 8% after unit secures prime land parcel in Gurugram

Capex & infra focus expected to continue and private capex push also is likely: Nirmal Bang economists expect continued emphasis on increasing the domestic manufacturing base, including rationalising inverted duty structures and potentially additional incentives for private capex & employment generation. This even could entail adding new industries to the PLI program or modifying the current production linked incentive (PLI) schemes.

Some support to the MSME sector is also being anticipated. Clean & Green technologies and the surrounding ecosystem are likely to remain in focus as well. The push for the indigenization of defense and defense exports is also anticipated to continues. Research and development incentives are also probably expected looking at the expansion of Global Captive Centers in India.

Also Read | Hatsun Agro share price surges over 16% to hit a 52-week high after Q1 result

Other key expectations include-

Fiscal deficit being maintained at 5.1% of GDP - same as in the interim budget. While the higher-than-expected dividend from the RBI does provide some room for fiscal consolidation to 4.9% of GDP, that is not Nirmal Bang's base case.

Stimulus for slowing consumption- Although the emphasis on capital expenditures will not change, there will inevitably be some reallocation of spending to stimulate slowing consumption.

Tax exemption for middle class- Anticipation is for the tax exemption threshold for the middle class to be increased and also increasing PM Kisan Scheme allocations to the rural and agricultural sectors.

Incentives for private capex, including employment generation, push for domestic manufacturing (eliminating inverted duty stricture), clean & green tech and affordable housing are all expected to see sustained focus with renewed vigour.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 11:10 AM IST
HomeEconomyBudget 2024: Nirmal Bang Equities expect some push back on bringing products like Oil & Gas, Alcohol under GST regime

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

169.60
11:12 AM | 16 JUL 2024
2.8 (1.68%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

325.90
11:12 AM | 16 JUL 2024
3.35 (1.04%)

Bandhan Bank

197.50
11:11 AM | 16 JUL 2024
2.15 (1.1%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.50
11:12 AM | 16 JUL 2024
1.9 (1.12%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

82.56
11:07 AM | 16 JUL 2024
5.46 (7.08%)

HBL Power Systems

674.00
11:07 AM | 16 JUL 2024
43.95 (6.98%)

Sunteck Realty

647.95
11:07 AM | 16 JUL 2024
40.45 (6.66%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,040.15
11:07 AM | 16 JUL 2024
57.6 (5.86%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue