Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman allocates ₹11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure, unchanged from Interim budget

In the Interim Budget presented in February 2024, the government proposed increasing capital expenditures by 11 per cent to ₹11.1 trillion, or 3.4 per cent of GDP. This was aimed at accelerating growth and enhancing social infrastructure.