Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman allocates ₹ 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure, unchanged from Interim budget. The government aims to boost growth and social infrastructure.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated ₹11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure in the budget presented on July 23, which remained unchanged from the Interim budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Interim Budget presented in February 2024, the government proposed increasing capital expenditures by 11 per cent to ₹11.1 trillion, or 3.4 per cent of GDP. This was aimed at accelerating growth and enhancing social infrastructure.

"The government endeavours to maintain strong fiscal support for infrastructure over the next 5 years. Capital expenditure to be ₹11,11 lakh crore at 3.4% of our GDP," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

