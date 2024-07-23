Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman allocates 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure, unchanged from Interim budget

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman allocates ₹11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure, unchanged from Interim budget

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman allocates 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure, unchanged from Interim budget. The government aims to boost growth and social infrastructure.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocates 11.1 lakh crore as capex.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure in the budget presented on July 23, which remained unchanged from the Interim budget.

In the Interim Budget presented in February 2024, the government proposed increasing capital expenditures by 11 per cent to 11.1 trillion, or 3.4 per cent of GDP. This was aimed at accelerating growth and enhancing social infrastructure.

"The government endeavours to maintain strong fiscal support for infrastructure over the next 5 years. Capital expenditure to be 11,11 lakh crore at 3.4% of our GDP," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

