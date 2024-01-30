Budget 2024: No Economic Survey to be presented ahead of interim budget; here's why
Instead of the Economic Survey, a report titled 'Indian Economy–A Review' has been released, providing glimpses of the outlook for the economy.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1. Every year, a day before the presentation of the budget document, the central government presents an Economic Survey. However, the survey will not be presented on January 31.
