Budget 2024: No significant changes likely in policy priorities, says Emkay

Emkay predicts stable tax revenue, minor personal tax rate adjustments, and reduced net market borrowings for FY25. The budget for FY25 aims to balance fiscal discipline with increased capital expenditure and targeted welfare spending in a challenging economic and political environment.

Pranati Deva
Published19 Jul 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Budget 2024: No significant changes likely in policy priorities, says Emkay
Budget 2024: No significant changes likely in policy priorities, says Emkay

The upcoming Union Budget for FY25, to be released on 23rd July, faces a complex backdrop characterised by weaker political capital, uneven economic growth, tepid consumption, and subdued private sector investment. Some market segments anticipate a relaxation in fiscal consolidation, with expectations of a shift towards revenue expenditure over capex.

However, in a recent note, brokerage house Emkay said that it foresees no significant changes in policy priorities.

Policymakers are likely to continue signaling fiscal consolidation both in the short and medium term, maintaining a similar policy direction as the interim budget. Despite limited fiscal space and high public debt, the focus on infra-led growth is expected to persist, it said. Emkay further noted that mild deviations from recent budgets may occur, but without compromising medium-term goals. Potential personal income tax-slab adjustments could also boost supply-side economics, added the brokerage.

Also Read | Budget 2024 | Take note! Rahul Ghose gives low-risk trading strategy for July 23

Fiscal Outlook for FY25

For FY25, the gross fiscal deficit (GFD) is expected to stabilise at 5.1 percent, following a tightening of 0.8 percentage points in FY24. This suggests that an additional 0.5 percent consolidation would be needed to reach the 4.5 percent target by FY26, aligning with the fiscal glide path, it noted. It further expects the government to leverage the fiscal buffer from the RBI’s excess dividend of 0.4 percent of GDP, along with a rollover of 1.7 lakh crore in cash balances from previous fiscal savings, and an improved tax profile. These resources will likely be directed towards enhancing welfare and rural spending, which have been significantly affected by past consolidations. Although income-tax cuts for lower income groups might be considered, the focus is expected to remain on rural spending due to its higher marginal propensity to consume, believes Emkay.

The brokerage further observed that the new budget is set to follow a backdrop where the government has surpassed its gross fiscal deficit (GFD) target for FY24P, achieving 5.6 percent of GDP compared to the revised estimate of 5.8 percent and the budget estimate of 5.9 percent. This improvement was driven by robust tax revenues last year.

Also Read | Banking sector’s wishlist for Union Budget 2024: Key expectations outlined by 4 top experts

Steady Consolidation Amid Political and Economic Pressures

As per the brokerage, the forthcoming budget is poised to address a range of issues, from political challenges to uneven economic growth. The effective fiscal impulse has been notably negative, impacting growth, yet both the Centre and States have exceeded their FY24 fiscal targets. This reflects the delicate balance between fostering growth recovery and managing limited fiscal space amidst challenging debt dynamics. Despite these constraints, the Centre is expected to continue on its path of fiscal consolidation. The policy direction will likely focus on credible and well-communicated consolidation strategies, underpinned by improved revenue mobilisation and spending efficiency. Even though spending proportions might increase compared to the interim budget, significant policy shifts are not anticipated, stated Emkay.

Capital Expenditure and Revenue

According to Emkay, the capital expenditure (capex) to GDP ratio is projected to rise to 3.5 percent, representing a 1.7 percentage point increase from pre-pandemic levels. Capex growth is anticipated to be around 20 percent, with significant investments in infrastructure, housing, and rural/urban development. The revenue expenditure (revex) ratio, excluding interest payments, is expected to increase to 7.7 percent, with an emphasis on welfare, rural support, housing interest subsidies, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Allocations for health and education are also anticipated to rise, supporting future human capital development. The capex/revex ratio is expected to remain stable, noted the brokerage.

Also Read | Budget 2024: From infra to income tax, 12 key expectations and stocks to watch out for

Tax and Borrowing Outlook

Emkay also expects the gross tax revenue to GDP is likely to hold steady at 11.6 percent, benefiting from robust tax compliance and a stable tax base. While no major changes in tax mobilisation are expected, there could be some minor adjustments to personal tax rates for lower income earners. Divestment targets are expected to remain unchanged from the Interim Budget. Net market borrowings for FY25 are projected at approximately 11.4 lakh crore, slightly lower than the Interim Budget forecast. Reliance on small savings will continue, and excess cash surpluses may help reduce net short-term borrowing. A modest reduction in dated borrowings might occur in the latter half of FY25, it added.

The upcoming budget will be a crucial indicator of the government’s policy direction amidst a challenging economic and political landscape. While significant policy changes are unlikely, the focus will remain on maintaining a steady consolidation path, supported by strategic investments in rural and welfare sectors. The budget will balance the need for fiscal discipline with efforts to boost growth potential through increased capital expenditure and targeted welfare spending.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 02:35 PM IST
HomeEconomyBudget 2024: No significant changes likely in policy priorities, says Emkay

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:47 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

613.95
03:29 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.6 (4.71%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

100.65
03:29 PM | 19 JUL 2024
3.22 (3.3%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,659.70
03:29 PM | 19 JUL 2024
51.75 (3.22%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue