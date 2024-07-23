Budget 2024 ensures ’neo-middle class’ empowerment, unlimited opportunities for youth, says PM Modi: Top 5 quotes

Budget 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and this budget will empower the "neo-middle" class section.

“In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. This budget is for the empowerment of the neo-middle class. The youth will get unlimited opportunities from this budget,” the Prime Minister said.

Budget 2024: Here's are top quotes from PM Modi's speech: 1. "Education and skill will get a new scale from this budget. This budget will give power to the new middle class...This budget will help women, small businessmen, MSMEs..."

2. "We will together make India a global manufacturing hub. The MSME sector of the country is connected to the middle class. The ownership of the MSME sector is with the middle class. This sector provides maximum employment to the poor..."

3. “Today, Defence exports are at a record high. Many provisions have been made in this Budget to make the defence sector self-reliant. Focus also laid on the tourism sector in this Budget...”

4." A decision has also been taken on the reduction of tax and TDS rules are also simplified...We are speeding development in the eastern region by the way of construction of highways and water and power projects..."

5. "In this Budget, the government has announced ‘Employment Linked Incentive scheme. This will help generate many employment opportunities. Under this scheme, the government will give the first salary to those who are newly entering the workforce. Youth from villages will be able to work in the country's top companies under the apprenticeship program."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Modi 3.0 government's Budget on Tuesday, introducing increased standard deduction and revised tax rates for salaried individuals under the new tax regime.