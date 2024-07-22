Pre-budget survey: The mood on tax reforms, big business, FM's ratings, and more
Summary
- Respondents to an online Mint survey expressed strong views on income tax slabs, welfare measures, sops for big businesses, and on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself
Ahead of the Union Budget 2024-25, which will be unveiled on Tuesday, Mint conducted an online survey of its readers to gauge their mood and expectations from the annual exercise this year. The survey’s respondents expressed strong views on income tax slabs, welfare measures, sops for big businesses, and on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself. Here’s what we found.