Economy
Budget 2024: Vote on confidence
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Subhash Narayan , Gulveen Aulakh 5 min read 02 Feb 2024, 11:24 AM IST
- Budget steers clear of populism, reiterates govt’s commitment to growth
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday delivered a crisp interim budget for FY25 that reiterated the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation and infrastructure-led growth. There were only a few announcements and no changes to taxes, in a sign that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led administration is confident of returning to power in polls due by May.
