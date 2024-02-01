Budget 2024: What ‘GDP’, ‘Disha Nirdeshak Baatein’ stand for in today's budget, explains Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024: Nimala Sitharaman highlighted in the post-budget press conference that India has seen three consecutive years of seven per cent growth, while highlighting the government's performance over the last 10 years.
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted in a post-budget press conference that she wants to drawn attention to ‘GDP’, abbreviating it to ‘governance, development and performance’ as the backdrop of Interim Budget 2024. ‘’I would like to outline what we have achieved in all these three,'' said the finance minister in the press conference addressed to the media.