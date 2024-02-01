 Budget 2024: What ‘GDP’, ‘Disha Nirdeshak Baatein’ stand for in today's budget, explains Nirmala Sitharaman | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 01 2024 15:57:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.80 -0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 647.85 1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.75 1.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.80 2.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 878.35 -0.66%
Business News/ Economy / Budget 2024: What ‘GDP’, ‘Disha Nirdeshak Baatein’ stand for in today's budget, explains Nirmala Sitharaman
Back Back

Budget 2024: What ‘GDP’, ‘Disha Nirdeshak Baatein’ stand for in today's budget, explains Nirmala Sitharaman

 Livemint

Budget 2024: Nimala Sitharaman highlighted in the post-budget press conference that India has seen three consecutive years of seven per cent growth, while highlighting the government's performance over the last 10 years.

New Delhi, India - Feb. 1, 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance along with Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary MOS Finance leaves the Finance Ministry carrying the Finance Budget ahead of the presentation of interim Budget 2024 in Parliament at North Block in New Delhi, (Hindustan Times)Premium
New Delhi, India - Feb. 1, 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance along with Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary MOS Finance leaves the Finance Ministry carrying the Finance Budget ahead of the presentation of interim Budget 2024 in Parliament at North Block in New Delhi, (Hindustan Times)

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted in a post-budget press conference that she wants to drawn attention to ‘GDP’, abbreviating it to ‘governance, development and performance’ as the backdrop of Interim Budget 2024. ‘’I would like to outline what we have achieved in all these three,'' said the finance minister in the press conference addressed to the media.

‘’India has seen three consecutive years of seven percent growth, Sitharaman said, while highlighting the government's performance over the last 10 years. "We have better managed economy with right intent and policies," she added.

Also Read: Budget 2024 Key Highlights: Income tax, infra, railways, EVs and more - 15 key takeaways from FM Sitharaman's speech

‘’The fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent of the gross domestic product for 2024-25 clearly indicates that we are on well on track to meet or be below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26,'' said Sitharaman.

The finance minister also stressed on five ‘Disha Nirdashak Baatein’ (path-showing points) that were outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post-budget address. The first is social justice as effective governance model. The second one is focus on poor, youth, women, and the Annadata (farmers). 

The third is focus on infrastructure, fourth is the use of technology to improve productivity and the last is high power committee for challenges arising from demographic challenges.

The finance minister added that the government will issue a white paper on economic performance of the last 10 years compared to the prior 10 years. She also referred to as the period of next 25 years, dubbed as Amrit Kaal by the government, as "Kartavyakaal".

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 in the Parliament today, February 1, which kept the major focus on India's macroeconomic growth and fiscal consolidation. This was the sixth budget presented by Sitharaman and the last one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term.

Since 2024 is an election year, with Lok Sabha Elections expected in April-May, the finance minister unveiled an Interim Budget or a Vote on Account in February, rather than a comprehensive annual budget. After the formation of the new government, the new full Budget is expected in July this year.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Feb 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App