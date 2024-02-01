Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted in a post-budget press conference that she wants to drawn attention to ‘GDP’, abbreviating it to ‘governance, development and performance’ as the backdrop of Interim Budget 2024. ‘’I would like to outline what we have achieved in all these three,'' said the finance minister in the press conference addressed to the media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’India has seen three consecutive years of seven percent growth, Sitharaman said, while highlighting the government's performance over the last 10 years. "We have better managed economy with right intent and policies," she added.

‘’The fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent of the gross domestic product for 2024-25 clearly indicates that we are on well on track to meet or be below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26,'' said Sitharaman.

The finance minister also stressed on five ‘Disha Nirdashak Baatein’ (path-showing points) that were outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post-budget address. The first is social justice as effective governance model. The second one is focus on poor, youth, women, and the Annadata (farmers).

The third is focus on infrastructure, fourth is the use of technology to improve productivity and the last is high power committee for challenges arising from demographic challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The finance minister added that the government will issue a white paper on economic performance of the last 10 years compared to the prior 10 years. She also referred to as the period of next 25 years, dubbed as Amrit Kaal by the government, as "Kartavyakaal". Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 in the Parliament today, February 1, which kept the major focus on India's macroeconomic growth and fiscal consolidation. This was the sixth budget presented by Sitharaman and the last one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term.

Since 2024 is an election year, with Lok Sabha Elections expected in April-May, the finance minister unveiled an Interim Budget or a Vote on Account in February, rather than a comprehensive annual budget. After the formation of the new government, the new full Budget is expected in July this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!