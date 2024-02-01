Budget 2024: White paper on pre- and post-2014 economy soon

The government will present a white paper on the state of the economy in Parliament soon, detailing the progress of the economy before 2014 when it came to power, and after. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Presenting the Union budget proposals in Parliament, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is a need to draw lessons from the mismanagement of the economy prior to 2014, and look at the state of the economy now.

"It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The government will lay a white paper on table of the House," Sitharaman said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In 2014, when our government assumed the reins, the responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous. The need of the hour was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, and to build support for the much-needed reforms. The government did that successfully following our strong belief of ‘nation-first’," the finance minister said.

She said that the crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development. India’s real GDP growth for FY25 is now projected at 7.3%.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!