Budget 2024: Women, farmers, youth, poor are top priority for NDA

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday identified women, farmers, youth and the poor as priority segments of society for the NDA government, which is expecting a comeback to power after the national polls this year.

Mint had reported on 5 January that these sections of society will be a focal point in the interim budget for FY25.

"We believe in empowering the poor; the earlier approach of tackling poverty through entitlements had resulted in very modest outcomes," Sitharaman said in her sixth union budget speech. "When the poor become empowered partners in the development process, government's power to assist them also increases manifold."

Farmers are the food providers, or anna data, the minister said. Every year, under PM-Kisan Samman Yojana, direct financial assistance is provided to 11.8 crore farmers, including marginal and small farmers, and crop insurance is given to 4 crore farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Sitharaman said. These, besides several other programmes, are assisting farmers in producing food for the country and the world, Sitharaman said.

The minister said that the country’s prosperity depends on adequately equipping and empowering the youth and that empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them has gained momentum during NDA’s administration.

Three hundred million Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs, and female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28% in 10 years, the FM said. "All these measures are getting reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce," she said.

Making 'Triple Talaq' illegal, reservation of one-third seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State legislative assemblies, and giving over 70% houses under PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owners have enhanced their dignity, Sitharaman said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of members of the tribal community in her speech. The PM-JANMAN Yojana reaches out to the particularly vulnerable tribal groups, who have remained outside the realm of development so far, Sitharaman said.

The Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan scheme aims to ensure that members of vulnerable tribal groups get their entitlements and basic facilities.

