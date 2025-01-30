Economy
What's on the cards in Budget 2025: Income tax relief, farmer credit, insurance push
Summary
- Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint. This week’s compilation is based on what is likely in the Budget 2025.
The Budget 2025, set to be presented on Saturday, will be keenly watched. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce income tax relief, take steps to enhance insurance coverage, and offer credit support to farmers, among other measures.
