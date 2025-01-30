Price control

₹10,300 crore: That is the expected budget allocation for the Price Stabilization Fund, which was established to manage the sudden rise in prices of essential commodities, Mint reported. With adverse weather conditions leading to sharp volatility in food prices, the government increased the funding to ₹10,000 crore in Budget 2024 after negligible allocation in the past two years. While the hike for 2025-26 will be just 3%, it may be adequate considering the sharp rise in 2024-25. This increase is aimed at supporting the procurement of pulses, onions, and potatoes.