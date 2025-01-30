Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: In Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech on 1 February 2025, the industries and taxpayers are expecting major announcements, including income tax relief, capex push, GST rationalisation, and more, aimed at promoting economic growth.
When is the Union Budget 2025 Speech?
The finance minister will give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025.
This will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government that assumed power in 2024 and her eighth budget presentation in Parliament. She has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA government's consecutive terms in power.
Stock markets on Budget day
The BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26. In a circular, the exchanges said: “On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025." usually, the Indian stock market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Higher allocation for education sector
The education sector seeks higher budgetary allocation.
“We anticipate a higher budget allocation towards school infrastructure development, especially at the grassroots level, and an emphasis on education via the Right to Education (RTI) Act. In the Union Budget 2024, the allocation for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) was ₹37,500 crores, and the Department of School Education was allocated ₹73,008 crores," said Chaitanya Dev Singh, National President, Round Table India.
“By further expanding the budget allocation in 2025, we can enhance school infrastructure and physical education, ensuring that all students have access to a quality learning environment. Additionally, we can expedite technology integration and digital education, bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all students, irrespective of their socio-economic background, have equal opportunities to thrive," Singh added.
More funding to boost AI industry
"The upcoming Union Budget should prioritize increased funding to accelerate AI-driven growth in India's electronics sector. With India aiming for US$ 300 billion in electronics manufacturing and US$ 120 billion in exports by 2025-26, and AI set to contribute US$ 450-500 billion to GDP by 2025, higher budget allocation is critical," according to Jahnvi S, Director - Co-Founder & CFO, Livey Technologies.
“This will have ripple effects on complementary industries such as IT/BPO services, customer care call centers, co-working spaces, and the gaming industry," Jahnvi said.
Retail and startup sector eyes GST rationalisation and R&D
The retail and startup sectors expect policies that would rationalise GST and promote research and development (R&D) in the sector.
According to Ganesh Sonawane, Founder and CEO of Frido, “Startups, particularly those focusing on health-focused innovations, stand to benefit greatly from policies that streamline GST processes, introduce R&D tax incentives, and provide easier access to funding could ignite a wave of innovation, empowering manufacturers and startups to meet the increasing demand for wellness products."
