Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: In Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech on 1 February 2025, the industries and taxpayers are expecting major announcements, including income tax relief, capex push, GST rationalisation, and more, aimed at promoting economic growth.

When is the Union Budget 2025 Speech?

The finance minister will give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025.

This will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government that assumed power in 2024 and her eighth budget presentation in Parliament. She has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA government's consecutive terms in power.

Stock markets on Budget day

The BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26. In a circular, the exchanges said: “On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025." usually, the Indian stock market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.