LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Companies seek tax reforms, lower GST rates and capex allocation from FM

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2025, 09:24 AM IST

Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Corporate India is seeking tax reforms, lower GST rates and anticipating various capex allocation announcements from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 8th Budget speech.