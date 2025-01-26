Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Corporate India is seeking tax reforms, lower GST rates, regulatory updates, and anticipating various capex allocation announcements in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech on February 1, 2025. Taxpayers are keenly watching for some relief for the middleclass amid the current economic situation.
The first part of the Parliament's Budget session is confirmed to begin from January 31 till February 13, 2025. And the second part of the session will commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Eighth Union Budget Speech
From ordinary taxpayers to tech, healthcare, insurance, and finance sectors, in Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech, expectations are high for significant announcements aimed at reviving the economy, the job market, and boosting consumer sentiments.
This will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0, and her overall her eighth budget presentation in Parliament. She has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA government's consecutive terms in power at the Centre.
While there has been official statement from the Finance Ministry yet, as per convention over the past years, the finance minister is expected to give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. Further, as per official circulars, the BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26.
Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: ‘Exemption of customs duty on import of technology should get consideration’
Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: The exemption of customs duty on import of technology should get consideration, according to Vivek Jalan — Partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP.
He expects:
- Exemption of Customs duty on import of technology, machines, equipment for manufacturing Li-Io Cells in India.
With the govt focus on electric vehicles, Jalan feels that relief is expected for manufacturing of EVs and parts of EVs, especially Lithium Ion Cells (batteries), which are the biggest component of EVs. “Industry and other ministries have represented to already made representations to the Finance Ministry regarding exemption of customs duty on import of technology, machines, equipment for manufacturing Li-Io Cells in India. This should get some consideration from Government in Union Budget 2025," he added.
- Settlement of Dispute Scheme in Customs: Over 50,000 customs cases are pending before Supreme Court, High Court, CESTAT and Commissioner Appeals stage. And more than 5,000 such cases are registered every year.
“A settlement of dispute scheme in customs is long pending now that such schemes have been rolled out In all other tax laws. Hence it is expected that such a scheme may see light of day in customs too. It will help importers and exporters," Jalan added.
Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman to announce Union Budget on Feb 1
