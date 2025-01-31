Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: The industries and taxpayers are looking forward to the Union Budget 2025 and expecting changes from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Take a look at what industries and taxpayers expect from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2025.
Budget 2025 Date and time
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, 2025, at 11 am. FM Nirmala Sitharaman will also announce the second full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government formed in 2024.
Sitharaman will present her eighth budget in 2025. Before this, she presented six annual and two interim budgets.
Indian stock market on Budget day
Due to the budget announcement, the Indian stock market ( BSE and NSE) will remain open on 1 February despite being a Saturday.
"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025," said the exchanges in a circular.
The Indian stock market is typically closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: “India’s clean energy future depends on making solar more accessible, especially for businesses and SMEs looking to make the switch. The upcoming Union Budget is an opportunity to remove financial barriers and encourage adoption. One key step would be restoring 100% accelerated depreciation for solar investments—a policy that once made solar a more viable choice but was later reduced to 40%. Bringing it back would help businesses recover costs faster and drive wider adoption," said N P Ramesh, COO and Co-Founder of Orb Energy.
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: “The television manufacturing industry has long advocated for the implementation of the PLI scheme and the development of a local ecosystem for critical components such as displays and semiconductors. Additionally, the current 28% GST on 40 inch and larger TVs, which are classified as luxury goods, should be re-evaluated, as these products have become essential. Removing this tax could stimulate sales and benefit the industry. Support for export promotion would unlock new business opportunities," according to Arjun Bajaj, Director, Videotex.
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: “We hope to see strong policy support and tax incentives that encourage innovation in clean energy solutions like solar, wind, and energy storage, while also prioritizing the growth of domestic manufacturing for green technologies. Simplifying regulations, alongside increased funding for renewable energy R&D and grid integration, can help India maintain its position as a global leader in sustainable energy," said Rajesh Gupta, Founder & Director, Recyclekaro.
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: “Local MSMEs in the electronics manufacturing sector are hopeful for policies that create a level playing field, enabling them to compete with foreign brands. The Budget should focus on labour-skilling initiatives to address the talent gap in the manufacturing and technology sectors. It should also prioritize boosting R&D and innovation through targeted incentives, especially for businesses not benefiting from PLI schemes," according to Imran Kagalwala, Co-Founder, UNIX India.
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: The fintech sector is looking for tax revision and key deductions.
“A revision in tax structures, particularly raising the tax-free threshold to ₹10 lakh, could significantly boost consumer spending. Additionally, enhancing deductions under Section 80C to at least ₹2.5 lakh would encourage greater investments in long-term savings instruments such as PPF, ELSS, and life insurance policies," according to Manish Kumar, Founder & CEO of KredX.
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget 2025 on February 1 at 11 am. This has been a tradition in recent years.