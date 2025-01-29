Explore
Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Taxpayers look for income tax relief on February 1, all eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman
LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Taxpayers look for income tax relief on February 1, all eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 07:25 AM IST
Livemint

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Taxpayers are seeking income tax relief from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2025 to boost money in hand and improve consumer demand.

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1.Premium
Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1.

Budget 2025 Expectations Highlights: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget 2025 on February 1. Taxpayers, including the middle class and corporate India, are looking for tax reforms, such as revised income tax slabs, lower GST rates, regulatory updates, and anticipation of various capex allocation announcements. Amid the current economic situation, Indian taxpayers are seeking some relief.

The first part of the Parliament's Budget session will begin on January 31 and end on February 13, 2025. The second part will start on March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025.

Budget 2025 date and time

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on February 1, 2025. Her speech will begin at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

The Union budget will be broadcast on the official channels of the Parliament, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV and streamed on the government's official YouTube channels.

Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2025 speech can be watched live on Livemint.com. All the latest updates about Budget 2025 can be tracked on thelivemint.com Budget live blog.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Eighth Union Budget Speech

Union Budget 2025 speech will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged budget under the newly formed Narendra Modi-led-NDA government and her eighth overall budget presentation in Parliament.

Indian stock market, including the BSE and NSE, will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26.

29 Jan 2025, 07:25:07 AM IST

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Improved digital infra, rationalise GST rates and incorporate AI in education sector

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: “The Union Budget must significantly increase the allocation to the education sector to meet the goals of NEP 2020, as human capital is an enabler of Viksit Bharat. Increased allocation to digital infrastructure will enable us to reap the benefits of the technological revolution," according to Rohit Manglik, Founder & CEO, EduGorilla.

“Currently, educational products and services are taxed at 18% GST, the burden of which is passed on to customers. We hope the Budget streamlines GST rates on various educational products and services," Manglik said.

“The proliferation of AI has necessitated upskilling and reskilling of the workforce to ensure they remain comparative in the job market. Hence, skilling should be recognised as a vital component of education. The need of the hour is to strengthen the Model Skill Loan scheme, which comprises targeted funding for industry-aligned certifications to enhance employability in various sectors," he added.

29 Jan 2025, 06:56:19 AM IST

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Systemic bottlenecks and operational inefficiencies need to be addressed in the MSME sector

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: “As India positions itself as a global manufacturing hub, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector remains the cornerstone of its industrial and economic growth. However, systemic bottlenecks and operational inefficiencies continue to impede the sector’s potential. The upcoming Union Budget offers a critical opportunity to bridge the gap between policy intent and implementation," according to Vikram Joshe, Managing Director of WAE LTD.

“The existing GST payment structure disproportionately burdens SMEs, as it necessitates tax remittance prior to the realization of buyer payments. This structure exacerbates liquidity pressures, creating a financial bottleneck for manufacturers. A proposed amendment to transfer GST liability to the buyer would alleviate these challenges, ensuring that SMEs retain adequate cash flow to sustain operations," he said.

29 Jan 2025, 06:41:11 AM IST

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Date and time

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on February 1, 2025. Her speech is expected to begin at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

