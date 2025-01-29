LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Taxpayers look for income tax relief on February 1, all eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 07:25 AM IST

Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Taxpayers are seeking income tax relief from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2025 to boost money in hand and improve consumer demand.