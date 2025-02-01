Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman syncs tradition and tech with tab wrapped in ‘bahi-khata’ pouch | Watch

Union Budget 2025: The tradition of carrying a briefcase for budget presentations in India, rooted in British customs, evolved when Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a 'bahi-khata' in 2019. By 2021, she transitioned to a digital tablet.

Riya R Alex
Published1 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Advertisement
Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman shows ’bahi khata’.

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 today with a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi-khata' (Indian ledger) style pouch as she heads for Parliament.

Continuing with the tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses with the budget document outside Parliament ahead of the Budget 2025 speech.

Advertisement

When did FM Sitharaman ditch budget briefcase?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the colonial legacy of the budget briefcase in 2019, replacing it with the traditional 'bahi-khata' to carry Union Budget papers. In 2021, she swapped traditional papers with a digital tablet to carry budget documents due to the pandemic.

 

Also Read | Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to present Budget today, check time

Why ‘bahi-khata’ is used?

A 'bahi-khata' is significant in Indian culture, tradition, and history. For decades, people across India have used ‘bahi-khata’ to manage accounts and keep a record of bills. Traders, merchants, sailors, and even small shopkeepers have used this way of maintaining accounts.

Advertisement

History of Budget Suitcase

Previous Finance Ministers, including Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal from the Modi government, used the standard Budget briefcase.

The tradition of carrying the Budget briefcase is a British legacy. The word 'Budget' comes from the French word 'bougette,' which means leather briefcase. The budget case was first carried out by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, or Britain's budget chief, in the 18th century.

 

Also Read | Income tax Budget 2025 Live: Will FM tweak tax slabs for middle class?

In 1860, British budget chief William E Gladstone carried budget documents in a red suitcase with the Queen's gold monogram.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Gladstone used a briefcase to store budget documents as his speeches were extraordinarily long, which required him to do so.

Budget briefcases in India over the years

In India, different finance ministers carried briefcases in red, black, tan, or brown.

India's first finance minister, RK Shanmukham Chetty, carried a leather portfolio to present the first Budget in 1947. TT Krishnamachari, in the 1950s, carried something that looked like a file bag. Jawaharlal Nehru carried a black briefcase.

 

Also Read | Budget 2025 share market LIVE: How Budget will affect stock market investors

Manmohan Singh, who delivered the iconic 1991 economic liberalisation proposals as finance minister, carried a black bag. Pranab Mukherjee used a red briefcase similar to the Gladstone case of Britain.

Advertisement

Piyush Goyal was the last Finance Minister who carried budget documents in a briefcase to present the interim budget in February 2019.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEconomyBudget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman syncs tradition and tech with tab wrapped in ‘bahi-khata’ pouch | Watch
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget