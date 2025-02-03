Economy
Centre will sustain capex: Expenditure secretary Manoj Govil
Summary
- States will also increase their borrowing under the Centre’s Special Assistance for Capital Investment scheme, potentially exceeding the limits set in the revised estimates, says expenditure secretary Manoj Govil.
NEW DELHI : The central government will maintain its focus on capital expenditure in the final quarter of 2024-25, and the year ahead, despite a dip in the first half of the year, expenditure secretary Manoj Govil said on Monday.
