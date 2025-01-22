Budget 2025: Do income tax cuts make sense and will it revive consumption?
Summary
- India’s income taxpayer base has grown rapidly but so has resentment over “high taxes”, which often get amplified on social media, putting enormous pressure on the government to announce tax sops. Mint explores why income tax cuts may be necessary.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s eighth union budget, set to be presented on 1 February, provides a critical opportunity to boost Indian economy's slowing consumption momentum through income tax cuts. There is a compelling case for this move: tax relief announced in the budget in July last year offered minimal benefits to low-income groups and, when adjusted for inflation, worsened the situation for high-income groups, a Mint analysis showed.