Budget 2025: Do income tax cuts make sense and will it revive consumption?

Income vs consumption

The underlying stress in the economy became more apparent in 2024 as consumption momentum slowed. Private final consumption expenditure grew by 5.96% at constant prices in Q2 FY25, compared to 7.45% in the previous quarter. This deceleration was reflected in the government’s goods and services tax (GST) collections, a key indicator of domestic consumption. GST collections as a share of GDP are estimated to rise modestly to 3.28% in 2024-25 from 3.15% in 2022-23. However, the income tax collection as a share of GDP is projected to rise more significantly, from 3% two years ago to 3.55% in 2024-25.