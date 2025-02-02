Income tax bazooka hides a shrunk Budget—uncovered in 8 charts

The Centre cut its fiscal deficit aim to 4.4% of GDP for 2025-26 from 4.8% expected in the current financial year, keeping its 2021-22 promise of bringing it down to below 4.5%. But this feat has been achieved by shrinking the budget year after year. Since 2021-22, the Centre has increased its receipts as a percentage of GDP by only 40 basis points (bps), while it has cut the fiscal deficit by 230 bps. This has come on the back of a 190-bps decline in expenditure as a share of GDP, with capital spending also taking a backseat this year.