Budget 2025 Key Highlights: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her 8th budget in a row on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Take a look at key highlights from Budget 2025.
The first part of the Parliament's Budget session began on January 31 and will end on February 13, 2025. The second part will commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th budget speech
The Union Budget 2025 will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0 and her eighth budget presentation overall in Parliament. So far, FM Sitharaman has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the Narendra Modi-led NDA governments.
Budget 2025 is expected to provide incentives to key areas, including measures to boost the agricultural sector, employment schemes, tax benefits, schemes for MSMEs, and infrastructure development measures.
Indian stock market on budget day
The BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26. In a circular, the exchanges said: “On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025." usually, the Indian stock market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Budget day today
Budget 2025 Key Highlights: The Union budget will be streaming live on the official channels of the Parliament, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV on February 1 at 11 am and on the government's official YouTube channels.
Digital access to the budget documents will be provided on the Union government's official web portal, www.indiabudget.gov.in. The budget documents will be available in both Hindi and English. The web portal will consist of financial statements, finance bills, and grant requests as the Constitution specifies.
Budget 2025 Key Highlights: Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran arrives at the Ministry of Finance ahead of Budget 2025 presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Budget 2025 Key Highlights: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance ahead of Union Budget 2025.
